Bloodshed and tears as eastern Ukraine faces Russian attack

CHUGUIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - A son wept over the body of his father lying among the wreckage of a missile strike in a residential district in the eastern Ukrainian town of Chuguiv, as the country woke up on Thursday (Feb 24) to Russian invasion.

"I told him to leave," the man in his 30s sobbed, next to the twisted ruins of a car.

Nearby, a woman screamed curses into the wintry sky.

A missile crater, some 4m to 5m wide, was scoured into the earth between two devastated five-storey apartment buildings. Firefighters battled to extinguish the remains of a blaze.

Several other buildings on the street were seriously damaged, their windows shattered and door frame hanging in the frigid morning air.

Sergiy, 67, tried to use the leg of an Ikea table to block up his smashed window. The leg stuck out into the air.

He had received a few bruises but said he was fine.

"I'm going to stay here, my daughter is in Kyiv and it's the same there," he told AFP.

In Sergiy's opinion, the missile has targeted the nearby military airfield, close to Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and just some 40km from the Russian border.

"It was one of the targets that Putin had cited. I'm not even surprised," he said, refusing to give his surname. "We will hang in there."

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the direction of the airfield - one of a raft of strategic locations across the country pounded by Moscow's firepower in an opening barrage.

A policeman said the toll from the bombardment was still being "evaluated", without giving more details.