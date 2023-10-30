COP28 faces debate over controversy-mired carbon credits

PARIS – Controversial credits bought by corporations to offset their carbon emissions will be in the spotlight at UN climate talks in November.

These credits allow them to label everything from shampoo to air travel as “carbon neutral”.

Carbon credits have been debated since their inclusion in the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

But their reputation was hit hard in 2023 when several scientific studies and investigative reports questioned the credibility of the lucrative voluntary market, which lie outside the UN process.

“The absence of standards, regulations and rigour in voluntary carbon market credits is deeply concerning,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the COP27 climate conference in 2022.

Carbon credits are derived from projects that claim to absorb or store CO2 through their implementation. That could be anything from fighting deforestation, replacing wood-burning stoves, or replacing coal-fired power plants with wind turbines.

One credit equals the reduction or removal of one tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere, and companies can buy these credits to “compensate” for their carbon footprint.

That, at least, is how it looks on paper.

The climate talks starting in November will try to iron out these details for states to enter the carbon-offset market, despite the concerns of researchers.

Restoring credibility

COP28 host the United Arab Emirates has said it hopes for progress during the Dubai conference to “get credibility in the markets”.

“Since I’ve been studying carbon offset quality for over two decades, quality has been consistently poor and very poor,” director of the Berkeley Carbon Trading Project Barbara Haya told AFP.

Dr Haya and her team carried out a study on averted deforestation.

They concluded that emission reductions and the benefits of the projects had been “exaggerated” and had often violated the rights of local populations.

There was no guarantee project inspectors were independent and the practices of carbon credit certifiers such as Verra and Gold Standard were lax, they said.

“All participants in the market as it is structured today benefit from more credits,” said Dr Haya.

And that means too many credits are issued and most fail to make the promised reductions.