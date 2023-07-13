Will the voluntary carbon market survive mistrust and regulation?

RIO DE JANEIRO - In late May, Delta Air Lines became the target of a proposed class action lawsuit in the US after advertising itself as “the world’s first carbon-neutral airline”.

Filed on behalf of a California-based client of the US carrier, the complaint said the claim was “false and misleading” as it hinged on buying carbon offsets that are largely worthless – and led customers to believe the airline had not been responsible for releasing additional carbon into the atmosphere.

A Delta spokesman said the lawsuit was “without legal merit”, and that “it was adopting industry-leading climate goals as we work towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050”.

The global US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) voluntary carbon offset market – where companies buy credits in pollution-reducing projects like solar panel systems or tree planting to offset their own emissions – is facing ever-greater scrutiny and criticism with researchers questioning the validity and climate benefits of the offsets.

In 2020, Delta announced it will invest US$1 billion by 2030 to mitigate all emissions, and has since spent at least US$283 million on carbon offsets, according to reports on its website.

However, its spokesman said that since March 2022, Delta “has fully transitioned its focus away from carbon offsets toward decarbonisation”, which includes investing in biofuels.

From airlines and fashion houses to technology giants, a growing number of corporations globally have bought credits from the voluntary offsets market as pressure grows on the private sector to achieve net-zero emissions to limit global warming.

Yet the market has been criticised – with studies citing poor transparency, a limited supply of credits, and the dubious effectiveness of many projects in actually cutting emissions.

Separately from the voluntary market, the 2015 Paris Agreement sets out the basis for global regulated carbon trading overseen by the United Nations, under which one country could offset emissions by buying credits generated by another nation that has surpassed its own targets.

While a few regulated markets have been established by South Korea, the European Union, and California, for example, large-scale bilateral agreements or a broader UN framework allowing for international exchanges are not likely to materialise in the near future, several industry experts said.

Delay in establishing the rules for the proposed UN-regulated market is often used as justification by the private sector to take the lead in financing environmental projects by generating and selling credits on the voluntary market.

Ms Ana Carolina Szklo, technical director of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Initiative (VCMI), said regulated carbon offset markets have proven costly and time-consuming to set up.

“There is a (climate) urgency that does not (allow for) this time, which naturally led to the voluntary market,” said Ms Szklo, whose organisation seeks to bring transparency to the market.