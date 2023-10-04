Singapore sets eligibility criteria for carbon credits that can be used to offset carbon tax

SINGAPORE - A set of eligibility criteria was released on Wednesday to ensure that the carbon credits used by companies to offset part of their taxable emissions are of high quality.

From 2024, the carbon tax will be increased from $5 per tonne now to $25 per tonne, then to $45 per tonne from 2026 to 2027, with a view of reaching $50 per tonne to $80 per tonne by 2030.

Companies can, however, use international carbon credits to offset up to 5 per cent of their taxable emissions.

Singapore’s carbon tax applies to all facilities producing 25,000 tonnes or more of greenhouse gas emissions in a year.

To ensure the chosen carbon credits are of “high environmental integrity”, the Government has developed seven principles that each project has to abide by.

Announcing this in a recorded address at the Energy Efficiency National Partnership Awards at Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the eligibility criteria was developed in consultation with more than 70 stakeholders across the industry and non-governmental organisations.

The criteria take reference from international standards, including the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, or Corsia – regarded as having the most rigorous standards in the industry.

“We are developing the market and rules in parallel, with the aim of publishing a list of eligible carbon credit programmes, methodologies and host countries later this year,” she added.

For the international carbon credits to be eligible for use by companies to offset their carbon tax obligations, the credits must be generated under implementation agreements that Singapore has signed with the projects’ host countries.

So far, Singapore has substantively concluded negotiations with Ghana and Vietnam on implementation agreements that are compliant with Article 6 of the United Nations’ Paris Agreement.

Similar agreements with over a dozen countries, including Bhutan, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea and Peru, are in the works, noted Ms Fu.

To be considered eligible, the certified emission reductions or removals from the carbon credit project must have occurred between Jan 1, 2021, and Dec 31, 2030, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Wednesday.

For example, providing households with biogas digesters, which convert organic waste into clean energy for heating and cooking, would help reduce their reliance on firewood and the resultant carbon emissions from deforestation.

Each tonne of carbon dioxide, or CO2, that has been prevented from being released into the atmosphere is equivalent to one carbon credit.

Likewise, forest or peatland restoration efforts can help to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, and each tonne of CO2 removed can be accounted for as a carbon credit.