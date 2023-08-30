Voluntary deforestation carbon credits failing: Study

PARIS - Only a small fraction of private sector forest-based carbon credits available for purchase to offset greenhouse gas emissions actually help prevent deforestation, according to new research.

Across nearly a score of offset projects examined in central Africa, South America and South-east Asia, only 5.4 million out of 89 million credits – about six per cent – actually resulted in carbon reduction through forest preservation, scientists reported this week in the journal Science.

In carbon markets, a single credit represents one tonne of CO2 that is either removed from the atmosphere by growing trees, or prevented from entering it through avoided deforestation.

Each year, burning fossil fuels – and, to a much lesser extent, deforestation – emit roughly 40 billion tonnes of CO2, the main driver of global warming.

As climate change accelerates and pressure mounts on corporations and countries to slash emissions, the market for carbon credits has exploded.

In 2021, more than 150 million credits valued at US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) originated in the so-called voluntary carbon market under the banner of Redd+, or Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries.

Such schemes, however, have long been dogged by charges of poor transparency, dodgy accounting practices, and in-built conflicts of interest.

As wildfires spread across regions that include forests supporting carbon credit schemes, permanence has also become a concern.

Earlier this year Zimbabwe sent a shudder through the private forest-based offsets market by announcing it would appropriate half of all the revenue generated from offsets on its land, exposing yet another vulnerability.

The projects under scrutiny in the new study are distinct from a parallel forest-based offsets programme backed by the United Nations, also known as Redd+, and carried out through bilateral agreements and multilateral lending institutions.

“Carbon credits provide major polluters with some semblance of climate credentials,” said senior author Andreas Kontoleon, a professor in the University of Cambridge’s department of land economy.