Biden to meet Nato’s eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia

WARSAW/MOSCOW – United States President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Nato’s eastern flank on Wednesday while China’s top diplomat holds talks in Moscow – contrasting shows of support ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Within Ukraine, schools took their classes online for the rest of the week for fear of an upsurge of Russian missile attacks a year on from Moscow’s Feb 24, 2022 all-out assault, which failed to topple the government and has long been bogged down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to the stalemate with veiled threats to use nuclear weapons. He suspended a nuclear arms control treaty on Tuesday, accusing Washington of turning the war into a global conflict by arming Ukraine.

China and Russia struck a new “no limits” partnership just weeks before the invasion, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was due to meet Mr Putin on Wednesday. Addressing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “my dear friend”, he said he expects to strike new agreements during his visit.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to make efforts to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between major powers,” Mr Wang said.

Mr Biden, who underlined his support for Kyiv in a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday, then rallied Nato allies in Poland, saying the invasion had tested the whole world, but Washington and its allies had shown they would defend democracy.

“There should be no doubt: Our support for Ukraine will not waver, Nato will not be divided, and we will not tire,” he said in the Royal Castle of Warsaw on Tuesday.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who argues that Nato represents an existential threat to Russia, delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine by suspending its last major nuclear arms control treaty with the US, New Start (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

Russia’s foreign ministry said later it would continue abiding by the restrictions outlined in New Start on the number of nuclear warheads it could have deployed. Russia’s lower house of Parliament rubber-stamped the suspension of the treaty on Wednesday.

Mr Biden rejected Russia’s assertion that Western allies were seeking to control or destroy Russia, and accused Moscow of crimes against humanity such as targeting civilians and rape. Russia denies committing war crimes or targeting civilians.