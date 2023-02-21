Nato chief Stoltenberg says concerned China will arm Russia

BRUSSELS - North Atlantic Treaty Organisation chief Jens Stoltenberg echoed United States’ concerns on Tuesday that China could supply Russia with weapons to help it pursue its war against Ukraine.

“It is (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin who started this imperial war of conquest. It is Putin who keeps escalating the war,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia’s war.”

Mr Stoltenberg was speaking after a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on plans to step up Western ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

The Western allies worry they are falling behind in supplying enough shells for Kyiv’s artillery to fend off a renewed Russian offensive.

But if the fears – first raised by Washington – that China is preparing to deliver weapons to Russia are realised, they could fall even further behind in what would be a growing arms supply race.

Mr Borrell said he had raised the issue with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and received assurances that China would not supply weapons to any country at war.

“We have to remain vigilant, but as far as I know, there is no evidence that China has been doing what they claim not to be doing,” Mr Borrell said.

He said their meeting in Brussels was a historic symbol of the West’s unity and determination to protect Kyiv from Russia’s aggression.

He agreed with Mr Stoltenberg about the threat posed by Mr Putin’s announcement suspending Russia’s participation in the New Start treaty.

“Russia’s announcement of suspending the New Start treaty is another proof that what Russia is doing is just demolishing the security system that was built after the end of the Cold War,” Mr Borrell said.

Mr Stoltenberg’s warning was stark: “More nuclear weapons and less arms control makes the world more dangerous.

“I’m calling on Russia today to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the New Start agreement. We have to remember that this is one of the last major arms control agreements we have,” he said. AFP