How will it end? No easy answers over Russia’s war in Ukraine a year on

PARIS – The Kremlin wanted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to yield a lightning victory. But 12 months on, the war is dragging into a stalemate, with neither side achieving military breakthrough or prepared to agree on a settlement based on the status quo.

Analysts fear the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion on Feb 24, 2022, will not end any time soon, and that its intensity risks increasing in year two.

“It certainly doesn’t show signs of being close to the end,” said Dr Jon Alterman at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a US think-tank.

“Each side feels that time is on its side and settling now is a mistake,” he said.

The Russian side, after some recent successes in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, may well be preparing a spring offensive, experts believe.

But Ukraine appears determined to win back lost territory, aided by the United States and European governments, whose support for Kyiv seems to be growing.

It has even made clear its intention to win back control of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 – an ambition that has sparked some wariness in the West.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris earlier in February that he was “determined to help Ukraine to victory”.

‘Good enough’ victory?

But that does not mean that the war necessarily ends with a clear Russian defeat, said Dr Liana Fix at the Council on Foreign Relations, another US think-tank.

“I think the most likely scenario is Ukrainian gains leading to ‘a good enough’ victory,” she said, followed by “continuous fighting in some territories”, as Russia tries to hold on to Crimea.

Russia may have the potential to mobilise large amounts of new soldiers, but they would have to be trained, fed and supplied with equipment – tasks the Russian army has been “really bad at so far in this war”, she said.

Dr Dimitri Minic from the French Institute for International Relations said that what type of arms Ukraine manages to get from its western allies will be decisive.

Longer-range artillery, for example, “could allow the Ukrainian army to break the cycle of attack, counter-attack and defence, weaken Russia’s capacity to recover and obtain a decisive victory”, he said.

A “strategic” win, he said, could consist of “splitting the Russian army deployment in Ukraine in two via Zaporizhzhia”, a city and region in south-eastern Ukraine.

But, Dr Minic cautioned, even when Ukraine inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Russian army by recapturing the southern city of Kherson, Moscow did not give up.