Russia suspends participation in last remaining nuclear treaty with US

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in the New Start treaty with the United States that limits the two sides’ strategic nuclear arsenals.

Mr Putin stressed that Russia was not withdrawing from the treaty but the suspension further imperils the last remaining pillar of arms control between the US and Russia, which between them hold nearly 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads – enough to destroy the planet many times over.

“In this regard, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty,” Mr Putin told lawmakers towards the end of a major speech to Parliament nearly one year into the war in Ukraine.

He said Russia’s nuclear energy company, Rosatom, must also ensure the country’s readiness to test a nuclear weapon, if needed.

“Of course, we will not be the first to do this. But if the United States tests, then we will,” he said. “No one must be under any dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.”

The New Start treaty was signed in Prague in 2010, came into force the following year and was extended in 2021 for five more years just after US President Joe Biden took office.

It caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the US and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.

Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with close to 6,000 warheads, experts say.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he regretted Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the bilateral nuclear arms control treaty and urged Moscow to reconsider.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held shortly after Mr Putin delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine, Mr Stoltenberg said Russia was the aggressor.

“It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest... As Putin made clear today, he’s preparing for more war... Putin must not win... It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world,” he added.

“I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a New Start programme. Over the last years, Russia has violated and walked away from key arms control agreements. With today’s decision on New Start, the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled.”