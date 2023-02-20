Biden pledges more aid on surprise Kyiv visit ahead of Ukraine invasion anniversary

KYIV - US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as he was there but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

Mr Biden was spotted outside St Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a square in central Kyiv where burnt-out Russian tanks have been placed.

He arrived in Kyiv at around 8am after a train ride from near Ukraine’s border with Poland that took almost 10 hours.

Mr Biden had slipped out of Washington without notice early on Sunday on the presidential Air Force One plane. Just a few reporters sworn to secrecy and deprived of their phones were brought with him along with his staff, US media reported.