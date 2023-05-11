At least 24 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children

HELSINKI – At least 24 people, mostly children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, just outside the country’s capital, a spokesman for the Helsinki regional rescue service has said.

The injuries were not life-threatening, the Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a statement.

The children were part of a group of eighth-grade students returning from a field trip, Finnish daily Helsinging Sanomat reported, quoting a student who participated in the excursion and who was not injured.

Police said the temporary bridge was built from plywood while construction was ongoing in the area.

Finnish media published pictures of at least five people lying on the ground while being attended to by rescue workers. REUTERS