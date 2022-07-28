Eight children killed in Philippine bridge collapse

The disused bridge they were playing on in Dasmarinas City collapsed on July 26, 2022. PHOTO: MAYOR JENNY AUSTRIA-BARZAGA/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
44 min ago

MANILA (AFP) - Eight children were killed in the Philippines after a disused bridge they were playing on collapsed and plunged them into a river, local officials said on Thursday (July 28).

The accident happened on Tuesday night in Dasmarinas City, 40km south of the capital Manila.

It took personnel from the police, fire brigade, coastguard and other emergency services two days to retrieve the bodies of the boys and girls, who were aged 12 to 17.

Another five children suffered minor injuries, said one of the rescuers, who declined to be named.

Photos posted on the Facebook page of Dasmarinas City Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga showed emergency personnel searching the Imus river.

Photos posted on the Facebook page of Dasmarinas City Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga showed emergency personnel searching the Imus river. PHOTO: MAYOR JENNY AUSTRIA-BARZAGA/FACEBOOK

A rust-eaten metal truss remained suspended about 10 metres above the water.

The rescue official told AFP the single-lane bridge was built decades ago, but had been closed to traffic for years due to safety concerns.

It became a popular meeting place for local youth.

More On This Topic
Pittsburgh bridge collapses before Biden visits to tout infrastructure
Two women killed as part of bridge under construction in KL collapses on van they are in

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top