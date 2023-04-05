1 dead, 1 injured in South Korea walkway collapse

SEOUL – One woman was confirmed dead and another man injured as the railing walkway of a bridge collapsed in the Gyeonggi province of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The bridge walkway, which crosses a small stream in Seongnam city, just south of the capital Seoul, caved in at around 9.45am local time (8.45am Singapore time).

Two people fell from the bridge into the stream below, according to The Korea Herald.

The woman, in her 40s, died after being taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest, while the man, in his 20s, was being treated for back injuries.

The Korea Herald reported that the bridge collapsed as a waterpipe underneath was damaged due to heavy rain overnight.

The police and the fire authorities have reportedly cordoned off the bridge and are investigating the cause of the incident. XINHUA, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK