Norwegian wooden bridge collapses, 2 vehicles fall into river

Local police said a truck and a passenger car fell into the river when the Tretten bridge collapsed. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
44 min ago

OSLO (AFP) - A wooden bridge collapsed in southern Norway on Monday (Aug 15), sending a car and truck hurtling into a river, police said.

The two-lane bridge was inaugurated in 2018 and is 148m long and 10m wide. It also has a pedestrian pavement.

"Tretten bridge is reported to have collapsed. A truck and a passenger car are said to have gone into the water," local police said in a tweet.

They said it is unclear if any people were injured and added that rescue workers have been sent to the scene at the Gudbrandsdalslagen river.

