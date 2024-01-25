Climate litigation a ‘trillion-dollar’ risk for big polluters: Study

SINGAPORE – Polluting companies could be liable for trillions of dollars in damages from climate lawsuits, said researchers in a recently published study.

They added that many investors and regulators are not taking the growing risk of climate litigation fully into account at a time when companies’ climate-related financial risks are growing.

Climate-related financial risks are typically measured by physical risks and transition risks.

Physical risks focus on such as the impacts of worsening climate – for example, storms, floods or wildfires – on company supply chains and infrastructure such as factories.

Transition risks are also closely examined by investors and regulators and include policies that set emissions reduction targets or a price on carbon emissions, or that of costly older polluting assets made redundant by cleaner energy technology that is cheaper and more efficient.

The study, published on Jan 12, was led by the Oxford Sustainable Law Programme at the University of Oxford.

“If you’re a proactive investor or regulator, you need to be thinking about this now,” said study co-author Arjuna Dibley, head of the University of Melbourne’s Sustainable Finance Hub.

Nearly 2,500 climate lawsuits have been filed globally to date in dozens of countries and their growing impact presents significant risks for some of the world’s biggest carbon emitters, the study said.

A number of cases are looking at the link between a polluter’s historic emissions and costly climate impacts.

“The basic logic is that because greenhouse gas emissions are cumulative in the atmosphere, firms that have a long history of emitting large amounts of these emissions face the largest potential liability,” Dr Arjuna told The Straits Times.

“There have not been cases yet that have landed on exactly that point, but they will come and there are lots of test cases at the moment in train,” he added.

Successful litigation would redirect costs incurred because of climate change, including adaptation measures, to greenhouse gas emitters, the study said.

In one of the most prominent cases, Peruvian farmer Luciano Lliuya is suing Germany’s largest electricity producer RWE, which is estimated to be responsible for about 0.5 per cent of the world’s industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

He is deeply worried that glacial melting above his town of Huaraz in Peru could cause a major lake to burst and wipe out his farm and the town.

The suit, supported by non-governmental group Germanwatch, alleges that RWE, having knowingly contributed to climate change by emitting substantial volumes of greenhouse gases for many years, bore some measure of responsibility for the melting of mountain glaciers near Huaraz and the swelling of Lake Palcacocha.