See you in court: Training equips Asian judges for climate litigation cases

SINGAPORE - Across the globe, courts are increasingly being used to rule on cases linked to climate change and environmental damage as the need to tackle worsening global warming and ecosystem destruction becomes more urgent.

That means judges are becoming vital adjudicators in cases involving everything from false claims by fossil fuel companies, regulations that fail to consider climate and environmental impacts on communities, to decisions that wrongfully approve polluting projects.

And increasingly, lawsuits are being filed by ever more diverse groups, with litigants ranging from communities and cities, to environment groups and children fearful for their future.

To help strengthen judges’ skills and knowledge, a training course for 69 judges from India, China and South-east Asia, including Singapore, was recently held in Indonesia to share best practices, examples of recent cases and the importance of considering the latest climate science.

“These kinds of sessions are very important because judges can connect and draw inspiration from each other,” said Ms Elizabeth Wu, a legal consultant for ClientEarth, an environmental law charity headquartered in London.

She said speakers and participant judges gave “great feedback” about the course, which was also a learning platform and enabled an enjoyable sharing of legal knowledge and insights among judges from different jurisdictions.

ClientEarth partnered with the Indonesian Centre for Environmental Law and the Judicial Training Centre of the Supreme Court of Indonesia to run the five-day course that began on Oct 30 and was supported by the United Nations Environment Programme.

The course featured speakers including senior judges known for being environmental champions and who have written key decisions around the world, as well as legal scholars and climate science experts.

Globally, the number of climate litigation cases has risen quickly, with more than 2,300 filed to date, according to the Sabin Centre for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. Roughly two-thirds were filed since 2015, the year the Paris Climate Agreement was adopted.

Ms Wu, who is also visiting researcher with the Asia-Pacific Centre for Environmental Law at the National University of Singapore, expected the growth trend for cases to continue.

“That’s because climate impacts are intensifying and the green transition is becoming very urgent. And, more importantly, there’s a growing awareness among regulators, corporates and consumers and the younger population about the importance of climate change and the impact of environmental damage,” she added.

She said the disproportionate effects of climate change and environmental degradation on women, minorities and disadvantaged communities are also increasing globally, and often it falls to the courts to ensure legal redress.