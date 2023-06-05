The money behind the coming wave of climate litigation

In 2009, huge volumes of oil spilled into the Timor Sea from a well off the coast of Western Australia. The 2½-month leak caused catastrophic damage to marine wildlife and upended the livelihoods of thousands of Indonesian farmers, whose seaweed crops were destroyed.

At the end of 2022, the company that operated the well settled a years-long legal fight with more than 15,000 Indonesian farmers who had brought a class action suit against it. PTTEP Australasia agreed to pay them A$192.5 million (S$171.7 million) in compensation without admitting liability.