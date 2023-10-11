Why money matters when taking climate change to court

A shift from coal to generate electricity meant the goal was met, with a 25.5 per cent reduction, Statistics Netherlands said.

But testing legal arguments takes time and money. NGO-led human rights cases often have to rely on a combination of donations from philanthropic organisations and individuals, as well as crowdfunding and lawyers working pro bono.

“We had some rich supporters giving us money every month, we did fundraisers, concerts. It was a huge undertaking,” said Mr de Gheldere of the Belgian case which had cost almost €2 million (S$2.9 million) by 2022.

One drawback is that such litigation demands a lot of unpaid work and citizen support, which can lead to some people or cases being excluded.

“Funding is a barrier in the sense that it limits the ability of any group of citizens to do it. You have to be well-connected, and you have to be a great communicator,” said Mr Francois de Borchgrave, an investment specialist and co-plaintiff in the Belgian climate case.

Climate lawyers told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that what makes these human-rights based cases stand out is they are seeking to force governments to do more to combat climate change, rather than win damages.

“You’re trying to change policy, so if you get that type of impact it doesn’t matter that you’re not getting financial compensation,” said Dr Joana Setzer, assistant professorial research fellow at the LSE’s Grantham Research Institute.

Climate reparations

But if those cases fail to drive greater action to rein in global warming, losses linked to climate change are predicted to surge - and could stimulate litigation for climate reparations.

Under this relatively new and evolving area of law, individuals or groups seek compensation for climate-change related losses such as from wildfires and floods.

One case to watch, according to legal experts, is that of Mr Saúl Luciano Lliuya, a Peruvian farmer who filed a lawsuit against German utility RWE, which ranks as one of Europe’s biggest polluters due to its coal-fired power stations.

Mr Luciano Lliuya says RWE, founded in 1898, has emitted 0.5 per cent of humanity’s heat-trapping carbon dioxide. He says it is melting Andean glaciers, swelling a lake above his hometown and threatening him and 50,000 other residents with a deadly flood.

He is seeking about US$20,000 (S$27,000) in damages, 0.5 per cent of a US$4-million local government scheme to prevent flooding from the lake - a symbolic sum, but potentially a big leap for climate litigation.

RWE says it cannot be blamed for the thaw of the Andes.

“This case is about setting a precedent for holding major emitters responsible,” Mr Noah Walker-Crawford, a researcher and advisor on the case, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

This definition of major emitters is becoming increasingly broad, as a larger variety of companies are facing lawsuits including banks, pension funds and agricultural firms.

On the other hand, Sabin’s Burger points out that some companies are starting to seek hundreds of millions of dollars from governments for the profits they say they will forgo due to progressive climate policies.

In response to a separate lawsuit brought by RWE, for instance, the Dutch government said last month it would pay the company €331.8 million (S$479 million) in compensation for lost income after capping coal companies’ production.

Mr Burger said the money in these cases, known as investor-state dispute settlements, could have a “chilling effect” on governments’ climate policies, particularly for developing countries that rely on foreign direct investment.

Business opportunity

Meanwhile, as the potential financial payouts from climate lawsuits grow, litigation funders are eyeing an opportunity - whereby a third party pays a claimant’s legal fees, such as a community impacted by climate change, in return for a share of any damages awarded by a court.

Proponents of such litigation deals say the practice could democratise funding sources and increase access to climate justice.

Global law firm Pogust Goodhead recently secured £450 million pounds (S$751 million) from investment manager Gramercy to help meet growing demand for class-action lawsuits against corporations.

The boom in climate lawsuits lowers the financial risk for investors as each case sets a precedent to build stronger arguments in future, legal experts say.

Seeking damages from a company may not have a direct impact on climate change, said Ms Ana Carolina Salomão Queiroz, chief investment officer at Pogust Goodhead, but it could have a knock-on effect by heightening corporate awareness of the risks of doing nothing or too little.

“By holding corporations accountable, it is increasing the cost of non-compliance with environmental regulations,” she said.

More litigation funding for climate lawsuits could mean more cases and more momentum for climate justice, said Mr Walker-Crawford. But, he warned, it could also lead to investors cherry-picking the biggest payouts.

“If there’s a profit motive, there might be a financial incentive to look more toward cases brought by wealthy homeowners who are threatened by sea level rise,” he said.