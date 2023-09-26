Australia’s online safety regulator responds fast to remove harmful content

SINGAPORE - A video showing a transgender indigenous Australian youngster being beaten up in school was removed from Instagram just 12 minutes after it was reported to the eSafety Commissioner - Australia’s online safety regulator.

It was one of the quickest removals of harmful online content carried out by eSafety, Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told The Straits Times on Monday, in an interview during the three-day Online Harms Symposium.

At the conference, which is held at the Singapore Management University from Monday to Wednesday, Mrs Inman Grant underscored the advantages of a dedicated and independent safety regulator in tackling online harms.

eSafety acts to protect Australian citizens when social media platforms fail to remove harmful content.

The regulator was established in 2015 to protect children from online harms, and subsequently its scope expanded to tackle online threats to all Australians, said Ms Inman Grant, who took on her role in 2017.

Online safety laws that came into force in 2022 grant the regulator the power to order social media firms to remove flagged harmful content within 24 hours or face penalties.

Singapore adopted a similar approach under the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, which gives the authorities the power to order social media platforms here to remove egregious content, and prevent cases of harassment, child sex exploitation and terrorism.

In Australia, eSafety has helped to speed up response to victims to three hours in most cases, said Ms Inman Grant.

Speaking at the symposium on Tuesday, Ms Inman Grant said victims of online harm can typically seek recourse from the online platforms or the police.

But getting the posts removed through these avenues tends to take time, while the content tormenting them remains online, said Ms Inman Grant, who cited examples of online sextortion - a form of blackmail where someone threatens to share intimate videos of another person.

“Often when people come to us, they just want their images taken down, they don’t want to be tethered to their former partner through litigation, which of course, can take a long time,” she told a room of industry players and lawyers, among other guests.

“So what we provide is rapid assistance. I don’t think we would have the same degree of success with the platforms, particularly where there are grey areas, if we didn’t have these (remedial) powers.”

eSafety is now the go-to platform for matters of online harms in Australia. A prominent red banner labelled “report abuse” hangs on its website, allowing Australians to report cases of cyberbullying against children or adults, and image-based abuse like the circulation of intimate videos, among others.

Victims typically get a response within three hours, said Ms Inman Grant on stage.

The regulator can then order social media platforms to take down harmful material or face a fine.