Three in five in Singapore have encountered online harms or know others who have, survey finds

SINGAPORE - Almost three in five people who go online have encountered issues such as cyberbullying and sexual harassment or know someone who has, according to a recent survey here.

The survey by SG Her Empowerment (SHE) also found that younger people were more likely to have encountered such online harms, with 52 per cent of respondents who reported personally experiencing such incidents being between the ages of 15 and 24.

Females aged 15 to 24 are also twice as likely to report experiencing sexual harassment compared to males, the group found.

SHE is a non-profit organisation which aims to tackle emerging issues for women and girls in Singapore.

In January it collaborated with the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) to launch SheCares@SCWO, Singapore’s first support centre for targets of online harms.

SHE commissioned the survey to find out more about how such online harms impact women and girls here, as well as what can be done to keep them safer online and help them seek recourse and support if necessary.

The study, conducted online by research organisation RySense, surveyed 1,056 Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 15 and above, of whom 52 per cent were female.

Of these, 30 per cent were aged between 15 and 34. An additional 313 people in this age group were also surveyed to allow for greater youth-specific analyses.

The survey found that 38 per cent of respondents had personally experienced online harms, while 47 per cent knew others who were the targets of such online harms.

SHE noted the study focused on nine specific types of online harms which deserved attention but were not the target of recent legal reforms.

These are sexual harassment, image-based sexual abuse, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, identity theft, defamation, cancel campaign, hate speech and doxxing.

Some 14 per cent said they had personally experienced sexual harassment online, while 12 per cent said they had faced cyberbullying or harassment.

Among the respondents who had experienced online harms, 45 per cent encountered them on Facebook.

Some 30 per cent of those surveyed said they had encountered such situations on WhatsApp, followed by 24 per cent on Instagram.

Respondents believed they had been the target of online harms for reasons ranging from personal views expressed online – given by 36 per cent of those surveyed – to their physical appearance, race or gender.