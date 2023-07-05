New law passed to remove online content that is criminal or harmful

SINGAPORE - A Bill that empowers the Government to remove criminal online content was passed in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Online Criminal Harms Act will allow the Government to tell individuals, entities, online and Internet service providers, and app stores, to remove or block access to content it suspects is being used to commit crimes.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said during the second reading of the Bill that there is growing international consensus that new rules are needed to combat criminal harms online.

Mrs Teo, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, said the Bill makes special provisions for scams and malicious cyber activities.

She said: “There is also growing recognition that proactive approaches are needed to prevent such harms, and that government efforts alone will not be enough. The UK, EU (European Union), Germany, and Australia have or are introducing new laws in this regard. They have been useful references as we formulated our proposals.”

Under the new law, five types of directions can be issued when there is reason to believe an offence has been committed online.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said previously these include a stop communication direction that requires the individual or entity that first posted the criminal content online to remove the post so it is not accessible here.

There will also be a disabling direction that requires the online service provider to disable access to specified content, like a post or a page, on its site to prevent people here from viewing it. Examples of online service providers include Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and WeChat.

Referring to scams and malicious cyber activities, she said: “Such activities tend to unfold with great speed and scale. They inflict great harms on the victims, not just in terms of financial losses. The threshold to issue directions should therefore be lower than for the other specified criminal offences.”

Mrs Teo said once there is suspicion that any online activity is being carried out in preparation for or as part of the commission of a scam or malicious cyber activity offence, law enforcement could issue directions even before an offence is committed.

Nine MPs asked about the new Bill.

Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked about the reasons for its introduction, given existing legislation.