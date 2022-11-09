Bill passed in Parliament to make social media firms account for online harms

SINGAPORE – Laws to tackle online harms will kick in in 2023 after Parliament passed an Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill on Wednesday, with unanimous support from MPs.

The Bill seeks to amend the Broadcasting Act to make social media platforms liable if they fail to protect local users from online harms, placing the Republic among front runners regulating a space that has so far been self-supervised.

For one, the Bill will empower the the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to issue orders to social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, to take down egregious content. This includes posts advocating suicide, self-harm, child sexual exploitation and terrorism, as well as materials that may incite racial or religious tensions or pose a risk to public health.

Failure to comply may attract a fine of up to $1 million, or a direction to have their social media services blocked in Singapore. Internet service providers such as Singtel, StarHub and M1 may also face fines of up to $500,000 for failing to block the services in question.

An accompanying draft Code of Practice for Online Safety, to be imposed on regulated social media platforms, spells out the safeguards needed to prevent users, especially children under 18, from accessing harmful content. These include tools that allow children or their parents to manage their safety on these services, and mechanisms for users to report harmful content and unwanted interactions.

The code is expected to be rolled out as early as 2023, after a final round of consultation with social media firms.

During the more than three-hour debate on the Bill on Wednesday, which continued from Tuesday, several MPs called for more to be done to protect children and help victims of online harm.

Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) and Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) called for age verification for all new sign-ups. “Age verification is needed for parental controls to work,” said Mr Giam.

Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) asked if a centralised government portal would be set up for users to report harmful content. He said it could facilitate timely enforcement action against online harm.

Five MPs suggested that Singapore specify a takedown timeline, similar to how online harm is tackled in other jurisdictions such as Germany and Australia. The benchmark is 24 hours.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling and Ms Nadia Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) asked why private messaging services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are not covered by the Bill even though image-based sexual abuse largely takes place through private channels.

Ms Nadia also asked whether the Government had considered streamlining online-related harms into the Online Safety Bill. “Relying on sections in the Penal Code and the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) places a burden on victims to show that harm has indeed been inflicted,” she said, citing Australia’s Online Safety Act that replaced a patchwork of online safety legislations.

Even though amendments to the Poha in 2019 have made doxxing – sharing of someone’s information and photos online with the intention to cause harm – a criminal offence, critics have agreed that the burden is still on victims to show that harm has been inflicted.

On a related note, Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) asked if more could be done for victims of doxxing on social media. She recounted the experience of a resident who was traumatised by an anonymous social media account holder who posted her personal details including name, school and employer information online without her consent.

The resident reported the incident to the social media platform, but it did not do anything until after “an extended period of time”, said Ms Yeo. A police report was made but there was no certainty that the report would expedite the removal of the offending post, she added.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) called for pro bono legal services to be provided by the Legal Aid Bureau to online harm victims. This will be similar to Defence Guild SG, a programme launched in June 2021 that gives free legal advice to women who have faced sexual harassment or violence, he said. He also asked that the reporting tools for users to report online harm be standardised across all platforms.