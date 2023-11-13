ST Full-time Report: World c’ship bow for S’pore women’s water polo team | Discus icon James Wong recounts cancer battle

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

The Singapore women’s water polo team will make their debut at the World Aquatics Championships next year, following the withdrawal of Japan. This comes after they finished a creditable fourth at the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Next, the Republic’s discus legend James Wong, who won 10 SEA Games gold medals in a glittery career, revealed that he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer this year. He recounts his battle with my colleague Sazali Abdul Aziz.

Finally, football legend Jurgen Klinsmann, who was in Singapore on a scouting mission as South Korea coach, had a chat with my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan on Germany’s hopes at Euro 2024, the Lions’ World Cup qualifier against his team on Thursday and more.

