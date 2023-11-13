ST Full-time Report: World c’ship bow for S’pore women’s water polo team | Discus icon James Wong recounts cancer battle

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
The Singapore women’s water polo team will make their debut at the World Aquatics Championships next year, following the withdrawal of Japan. This comes after they finished a creditable fourth at the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Next, the Republic’s discus legend James Wong, who won 10 SEA Games gold medals in a glittery career, revealed that he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer this year. He recounts his battle with my colleague Sazali Abdul Aziz.
Finally, football legend Jurgen Klinsmann, who was in Singapore on a scouting mission as South Korea coach, had a chat with my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan on Germany’s hopes at Euro 2024, the Lions’ World Cup qualifier against his team on Thursday and more.
Singapore women’s water polo team set for maiden appearance at the World Aquatics Championships
They are in a tough group with Hungary, New Zealand and Australia, but an official said they are not going there just to make up the numbers.
Discus king James Wong opens up about his cancer battle
The first sign of trouble came on his 54th birthday in January, when he noticed something very different while going about his daily routine.
Podcast: In conversation with German football legend Jurgen Klinsmann
The South Korea coach explains why he won’t be taking the Lions for granted in this Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Seoul.
Safuwan Baharudin, Ikhsan Fandi return for Lions’ clash with South Korea and Thailand
After facing South Korea on Thursday, the Lions host Thailand at the National Stadium five days later.
Lionesses goalkeeper Noor Kusumawati Rosman calls time on international career after 51 caps
The 33-year-old was hailed as a “guiding light” by national women’s coach Karim Bencherifa.
Lion City Sailors stun giants Jeonbuk 2-0 in Asian Champions League
This is the second shock result by the SPL club in the competition, after their win over Daegu FC in 2022.
A film celebrates a compelling hero: Wrinkled, vain, gritty, inspiring Diana Nyad
Diana Nyad’s story on her multiple attempts to swim from Cuba to Florida offers a resistance to convention that physical accomplishment is best left to the young, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Podcast: A new dawn for Singapore after Mirxes Nations Cup win
ST reporter Deepanraj Ganesan and his guests discuss how a rejuvenated Singapore netball team aims to be best in Asia.
Singapore Cycling Federation in need of new blood as veterans retire
Several medal-winning riders have departed, but SCF chief Hing Siong Chen remains optimistic about the future, reports Kimberly Kwek.
