Discus king James Wong opens up about his cancer battle

SINGAPORE – For four days in October, discus king James Wong was a nervous wreck.

It is hard to imagine 1.91m Wong, still formidably built at 54, being rocked by anything. Many Singaporeans remember him as a titan who dominated the region in his event over two decades – a man who oozed confidence each time he set foot in the throwing circle.

This time, though, the 10-time SEA Games champion was entering a different arena – his oncologist’s office. Over eight months, Wong had been battling stage two bile duct cancer, something he shared only with a small group comprising family members and close friends.

After completing his eighth and final cycle of chemotherapy treatment in early October, he took a cancer blood marker test which would determine if he could cease treatment, or start a new round.

“The anxiety,” Wong told The Straits Times in a recent interview at his home in Tampines, “was definitely there.

“It kept creeping into my mind. It felt just like before a big competition. Am I going to 100 per cent win? No.

“Even if I am throwing 60 metres, and my closest opponent’s best throw is 50m, there’s still no guarantee. I can still foul every throw. I can still mess up by trying too hard. That kind of fear and uncertainty came back again.”

So the 2004 Sportsman of the Year did what he did throughout his career. He steadied his nerves and forced himself to think positive. And on Oct 16, he left his oncologist’s office with good news: No cancer cells were detected.

While he still has to return for follow-up tests every three months, Wong and his family can finally breathe after a mentally and physically exhausting 10 months.

Unwelcome birthday present

The first sign of trouble came on his birthday in January, when he noticed his urine was strangely dark yellow and his faeces an odd, pale clay-like colour.

Within two weeks, he found himself in a hospital’s accident and emergency (A&E) department, where he was admitted and stayed for 10 days.

During this time, he learnt that the 2cm by 2cm growth in his bile duct was malignant, and that he needed to have surgery to remove the tumour.

Wong, who was alone when he received the diagnosis, recalled: “I was stunned. Why me? Anybody would think the same.”

Wong’s wife of 23 years, Jana Lauren was in disbelief. She said: “I remember thinking: Am I hearing this right?”