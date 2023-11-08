Lion City Sailors stun giants Jeonbuk Motors 2-0 in Asian Champions League

SINGAPORE - The Lion City Sailors, formed in 2020, are playing in only their second Asian Champions League (ACL) campaign. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are Asian giants with a record nine K-League 1 titles, two ACL trophies and a semi-final appearance at the last edition of the continental competition.

But on Wednesday, the Sailors put paid to form and history, championed their underdog status and performed a giant-killing act to remember as they claimed a shock 2-0 victory over Jeonbuk in their Group F clash, wih Richairo Zivkovic scoring both goals.

The Sailors, backed by a fervent crowd of 3,562 – a record for a ACL fixture played here – combined grit, tactical nous, defensive discipline and efficiency in front of goal to cap a memorable night for Singapore football.

At the final whistle, the noise that reverberated around the Jalan Besar Stadium showed the significance of the win that also revives the Sailors’ hopes of advancing to the knockout round of the competition for the first time in their history.

The winners of each group and three best runners-up from each region advance to the round of 16.

The Sailors are now third in the table, with six points from four matches and behind second-placed Jeonbuk on only goal difference. Bangkok United are top with a maximum nine points from three matches. They face last-placed Kitchee SC from Hong Kong on Wednesday evening.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Group F clash, Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic spelled out his game plan for revenge: Do not concede early.

And his charges executed his instructions and more. Rankovic and Sailors showed that they were smartened by their 3-0 loss to Jeonbuk at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Oct 25.

Then, the Singapore Premier League side conceded in the fifth minute and never recovered.

On Wednesday, they stayed disciplined in defence and made the most of their chances.

After thwarting some early inroads by Jeonbuk, the Sailors took the surprise lead in the 23rd minute when a cross field ball from Maxine Lestienne was knocked down by Shawal Anuar to Zivkovic, who fired into goal with aplomb.

In the 55th minute, Shawal and Zivkovic combined again, as they exchanged passes before the Curacaoan forward rifled in his third goal of the campaign from inside the box.

Jeonbuk were granted an opportunity to get on the scoresheet in the 90th minute, when referee Mooud Bonyardifard was referred to the monitor by the Video Assistant Referee and pointed to the spot for a foul in the box by Sailors defender Manuel Herrera Lopez.

But Brazilian forward Gustavo Henrique Sousa fired his penalty high and wide.

Granted, Jeonbuk made five changes to the side that started in the 3-0 win and were playing on an artificial field at Jalan Besar, a terrain that is foreign to them, but their squad still featured five players who were part of the South Korean team that won gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou while they also had South Korean international Moon Seon-min leading the line.