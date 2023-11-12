Sports Talk Podcast

In conversation with German football legend Jurgen Klinsmann

South Korea's national football coach Jurgen Klinsmann during a recent training session. Listen to his views on modern football trends in our Sports Talk Podcast. PHOTO: REUTERS
Deepanraj Ganesan
Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

Not many know their way to goal like Jurgen Klinsmann does. The German football legend has scored goals aplenty on the world’s biggest stages and mesmerised fans of Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and others.

The former USA and German national team head coach is now the man at the helm of the South Korean national side and he was in Singapore for a few days to catch the Lion City Sailors’ incredible 2-0 win over Jeonbuk in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday. 

Klinsmann, was taking a closer look at Sailors’ Singaporean players who will feature for the Lions against South Korea in a World Cup Qualifier on Nov 16 in Seoul. 

ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan caught up with Klinsmann just ahead of the match to learn more about how he became the striker he was, his thoughts on modern day football forwards and how he is feeling before South Korea takes on Singapore. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:00 What made Klinsmann want to be a striker  

4:00 Why Klinsmann believes the best place to learn is in the neighbourhood  

5:45 How the coaches are to blame for fewer No.9s in modern football and why they are still important   

7:40 Does Klinsmann think Germany will have a successful Euro 2024? 

9:05 What made Klinsmann come to Singapore to watch the Lion City Sailors 

Read more: https://str.sg/iN2F

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

---

