A new dawn for Singapore after Mirxes Nations Cup win

Singapore netball head coach Annette Bishop and national Goal shooter Amandeep Kaur Chahal join ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to talk about the Nations Cup campaign and the ultimate goal of being top of Asia.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:55 How did the Nations Cup win feel like for Amandeep?

5:30 The reason behind why Annette Bishop chose a young side for the Nations Cup

9:50 How Amandeep got hooked to Netball

12:30 The selection process of the national team

17:50 Why being the best in Asia is the team’s next goal

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

