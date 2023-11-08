A new dawn for Singapore after Mirxes Nations Cup win

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
A new era of Singapore netball arrived on Oct 28 when the Republic ended a 16-year wait to claim its third netball Nations Cup title. The breakthrough win was delivered by a young side filled with potential, with four players in the starting line-up aged 24 and under, signalling a changing of the guard.
Singapore netball head coach Annette Bishop and national Goal shooter Amandeep Kaur Chahal join ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to talk about the Nations Cup campaign and the ultimate goal of being top of Asia.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:55 How did the Nations Cup win feel like for Amandeep?
5:30 The reason behind why Annette Bishop chose a young side for the Nations Cup
9:50 How Amandeep got hooked to Netball
12:30 The selection process of the national team
17:50 Why being the best in Asia is the team’s next goal
Read more: https://str.sg/iNgp
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
