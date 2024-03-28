Singapore 3x3 head coach Lazar Rasic aims to close the gap with South-east Asian rivals

SINGAPORE – In his first briefing as Singapore’s 3x3 national team head coach in August 2023, Lazar Rasic met about 18 players, sharing his plan to increase the number of training sessions from two to four weekly.

Less than 10 expressed their commitment to his programme, with the rest citing time constraints as a challenge. The Serbian’s tenure in Singapore was off to a rough start but he remained unfazed, wasting little time to build his squad.

It took him three months as the 36-year-old scouted players by organising trial tournaments and watching 5v5 games. Seven months on, he now has a roster of 36 players – split equally across both men and women’s team – who train eight times a week.

“Even before I came, I researched Singapore basketball and the culture. I cannot say this was expected but I tried to do my best based on the situation,” said Rasic, who is on a two-year contract.

“This is important for developing basketball results. Right now it’s important that we set up the system and how we want to look in the future.”

Rasic and his teams will face their first big test at the ongoing Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup held at the OCBC Square at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The women’s team take on China and Chinese Taipei in their pool games on March 29, while the men’s team begin their campaign a day later against China and the winners of the qualifying group comprising Chinese Taipei, Iran and Hong Kong.

Powerhouses China, whose women’s and men’s teams are ranked first and fourth in the world respectively, present a formidable challenge but Rasis wants his players to demonstrate fighting spirit.

Noting that it is still early days for the national 3x3 programme, Rasic said the longer-term goal is to make the semi-finals of the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand and challenge for a spot on the podium.

He said: “The expectations at the moment cannot be something that isn’t realistic, we need to stay on the ground and give these players a chance to learn, a chance to have some ups and downs.

“Their abilities and potential are good and if we stay together, we can produce results in the long term.”

Closing the gap with their regional rivals will take some time, with Rasic highlighting how Singapore’s basketballers currently lack experience as compared to their South-east Asian counterparts.

There are plans to change this, with the Basketball Association of Singapore working to give the teams more playing opportunities.

For example, in preparation for the Asia Cup, both teams went for a training camp in Serbia, before the men’s team took part in the China Super League while the women’s squad competed in Manila.

Gaining experience is crucial in improving the players’ ability to read situations in the game, said Rasic, who highlighted that an average player makes about 130 decisions in a 3x3 match.