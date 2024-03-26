Paris Olympics the dream for Australia women’s 3x3 basketball team after missing out on Tokyo Games

SINGAPORE – After failing to qualify for the previous Olympics, the Australian women’s 3x3 basketball team are looking to make their second chance count at Paris 2024.

They finished sixth at Tokyo 2020’s qualifying tournament, with only the top three getting a spot at the quadrennial Games. That failure has made the Australians even more determined to be on the plane to France for the July 26-August 11 Olympics.

There are eight teams set to feature in the May 3-5 qualifier in Utsunomiya, Japan with 2022 Fiba 3x3 World Cup runner-up Canada posing their biggest threat.

For Australia, retaining their title at the March 27-31 Asia Cup held at the OCBC Square at the Singapore Sports Hub will put them in good stead for their Olympic push.

Coach Damon Lowery, who has been at the helm since 2019, said: “To make the Olympics would be an unbelievable achievement because I’ve been called a lot of things in life but never an Olympian.

“The Olympics is a huge global event and I want to be a part of it. I’ve never been closer and all you can ask for in life is a chance, so now that we’ve got the chance, we’ll see if we can capitalise on that.”

Lowery, 54, guided his world No. 23 team to a third-place finish at the 2023 Fiba 3x3 World Cup and was understandably optimistic of their chances. He joked that despite his fear of needles, he would get his first tattoo – the Olympic rings – if they qualify.

Describing Serbia’s world No. 1 men’s team as his inspiration, he said: “They know 3x3 inside out, and I want to be like them. I don’t want us to just be average.”

He and players Anneli Maley, 25, and Lauren Mansfield, 34, conducted a coaching clinic for Australian International School’s students on March 26.