Malaysia’s Rising Star and Dreamz crowned champions in National 3x3 League second leg

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Basketball National 3x3 league’s (NXL) second leg was held at Bugis+ on March 3, when Malaysian teams claimed a clean sweep of the elite men and women’s titles.

Malaysia’s Rising Star beat Singapore’s Chong Ghee 21-15 in the men’s final while compatriots Dreamz defeated the Republic’s NTSC 6 9-8 to clinch the women’s trophy.

Held over the March 2-3 weekend, the competition had 31 teams from Singapore and Malaysia competing in the Under-18 boys, elite men and women categories.

Winners in the men and women’s categories bagged a $1,000 cash prize and $400 product vouchers from the competition’s sponsors.

Tychique Bosango of the Democratic Republic of Congo was a dominant force for Rising Star throughout the entire competition – the 22-year-old helped his team win all of their five matches – and scored the final point off an offensive rebound to seal the title.

In the elite women’s final, Malaysia’s Dreamz emerged triumphant after a free throw at the death. “We are happy with our performance and being able to win this competition is a big achievement for us. We look forward to more such opportunities,” said their spokesman.

New Wei Sheng, lead organiser of Singapore National 3X3 League said: “The second leg of the inaugural NXL season was a rousing success, with thousands catching the games live at Bugis+ over the past two days.

“Capturing the public’s attention in Singapore will help us grow the interest and support for 3x3 basketball.”

The first leg of the tour, which was held at Sengkang Grand Mall on Feb 17 and 18, saw Mettle Hawks edging NTSC 1 by 21-20 in the elite men’s final, while NTSC 3 beat NTSC 4 21-11 in the elite women’s category.

The tour will continue with its next leg at West Gate mall on April 20 and 21. The remaining legs of the competition will be played at various CapitaLand malls across the island such as Plaza Singapura, Lot 1 and Bukit Panjang Plaza.