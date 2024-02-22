National men and women’s teams to face powerhouses China at March 27-31 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s men’s 3x3 basketball team have vowed to put up a strong fight after being handed a tough draw for the upcoming Fiba Asia Cup on home soil.

The team made history at last year’s edition when they recorded their maiden victory at the regional competition en route to a quarter-final finish.

Buoyed by that 22-20 win in overtime over Chinese Taipei at the Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Square, the hosts are fired up after drawing top seeds and world No. 4 China in Pool A for the March 27-31 event at the same venue. Singapore is hosting the tournament for the third year in a row.

The third team will be the winners from the qualifiers between Chinese Taipei, Iran and Hong Kong.

Singapore 3x3 national coach Lazar Rasic welcomes the draw, saying that it is beneficial for the development of the 55th-ranked team as they eye future competitions such as the 2029 SEA Games in Singapore.

He said: “My goal is to empower the team to realise its full potential. Our long-term aim is performing well at the 2029 SEA Games on home soil and potentially qualifying for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

“I am pleased with the progress made during my short time with the team. The Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup will allow us to test ourselves against the best. We are looking forward to going up against the Chinese team, and I promise we will put up a strong fight.”

Singapore captain Kelvin Lim added: “We had a wonderful experience playing in front of the home crowd at the OCBC Square last year and we’re hoping to improve on our performance.

“We’ve been training hard and fine-tuning some tactics. We hope to make Singapore proud.”

Lim and former teammates from the now-defunct Singapore Slingers – Delvin Goh, Tay Ding Loon and Xu Duan Yang – are among the six shortlisted players for the Singapore squad, which will be finalised closer to the competition.

Defending men’s champions Mongolia have been drawn in Pool B with Thailand. Pool C will have Japan and the Philippines while New Zealand and Qatar are in Pool D.

The qualifiers involving 15 teams, which include last year’s runners-up Australia, will decide the four other teams in the main draw.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s 46th-ranked women’s team are drawn in Pool A with world No. 1 China, who won the 2022 edition, and Chinese Taipei.

Japan, Thailand are in Pool B while Mongolia and Malaysia will contest Pool C. Pool D comprises three-time champions and 2023 winners Australia, New Zealand.

The women’s qualifiers feature 11 teams with three sides earning a spot each in Pool B, C and D.

Australian player Anneli Maley said the competition will be important in the team’s preparation for the Paris Olympic qualifying tournament, which will be held in Utsunomiya, Japan, from May 3-5.

Maley said: “We are excited to return to Singapore to compete and defend our gold medal from last year. This is a really important competition for Australian 3x3 basketball as we look ahead to the 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament.”