Former Singapore Slingers find their new domain in 3x3 basketball

SINGAPORE – The new year has brought new opportunities for top local basketballers, whose future had been cast into uncertainty after last November’s announcement that the Singapore Slingers and the Asean Basketball League (ABL) would go into dormancy, following Fiba Asia’s withdrawal of recognition.

Five players from the 2023 Slingers squad – Kelvin Lim, Tay Ding Loon, Xu Duanyang, Jackson Mah and Teo Yung Juen – have joined the national 3x3 set-up.

The quintet were in the teams that competed in the inaugural Jumpshot 3×3 International Tournament which featured Asian sides at Bukit Panjang Plaza on Jan 6 and 7. The high-tempo action drew a crowd of at least 300 fans on the final day of action.

The 3x3 format, a compact and quicker version of basketball, has gained momentum in Singapore and around the world. It was part of the Olympic programme at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) sent three men’s teams and two women’s sides to compete in the Jumpshot tournament, which saw Thai professional outfit CT Tigers sweeping both categories and clinching the respective top prizes of US$10,000 (S$13,300) and US$5,000.

CT Tigers beat Malaysia Rising Star 21-15 in the men’s final and clinched the women’s final with a 20-15 victory over Japan’s Yokohama Gflow.

Lim, who had been with the Slingers since 2016, was in the BAS Men A team that finished third out of 12 sides.

The 1.93m Lim, who was playing in his first 3x3 tournament, felt “more suited” to this format because of his speed and height.

While the 28-year-old said that he is “still learning”, he shared that the key difference between the 5v5 and 3x3 is that one simple mistake can decide the game’s outcome in the smaller format.

“While there are still some bad habits from 5x5 that I need to cut out, I have really enjoyed 3x3 so far,” he added.

Both the national men’s and women’s 3x3 sides will spend the first part of the year gearing up for the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup at the Singapore Sports Hub from March 27 to 31.

Singapore basketball chief Leon Neo, who took up his post last November, said his team are hoping to raise the 3x3’s popularity in Singapore and build up the national 3x3 side.

While former president Koh Koon Teck had said that Singapore should target a place at the 2032 Olympics in 3x3 basketball, Neo opted to look at shorter-term targets, such as posting an improvement at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand and winning the 2029 edition on home soil.

At the Cambodia Games in 2023, both the men and women’s teams finished seventh out of eight.

To help grow the game, Neo is looking at working with the Ministry of Education to include 3x3 in the National School Games. He also hopes to secure funding to enhance the national teams.

The former Slingers’ inclusion in the national 3x3 set-up is a boost, said Neo, adding that the BAS teams had exceeded expectations at the Jumpshot tournament, where they came up against professional players.