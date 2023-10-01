Shanti Pereira tops 200m heats to qualify for Asian Games final

Shanti Pereira (right) topped the women's 200m heats at the Asian Games in 23.12 seconds. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
8 min ago

HANGZHOU – About 12 hours after clinching a silver medal in the women’s 100m, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira was back at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium to secure her spot in the 200m final.

The 27-year-old did just that as she finished first in Heat 3 on Sunday in 23.12 seconds, which was also enough for her to be the fastest qualifier.

Bahrain’s Edidiong Ofonime Odiong, who won three golds in 2018 in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, was the second fastest in the heats in a season’s best 23.35sec.

As the semi-finals were scrapped owing to withdrawals, the top two from each heat and the next two fastest qualified for Monday’s final.

Just the day before, Pereira had ended the Republic’s 49-year wait for a medal in athletics at the Asiad with her silver, adding more silverware to what has been a glittering year for her.

In May, she won a historic 100m-200m sprint double at the Cambodia SEA Games, before accomplishing the feat two months later at the Asian Athletics Championships in July.

At August’s World Athletics Championships, she became the first Singaporean to reach the semi-finals after clocking 22.57sec in the 200m heats, and meeting the Olympic qualifying mark.

More On This Topic
In 11.27 seconds at the Asian Games, Shanti Pereira writes a fast and fabulous history
Shanti Pereira: How Singapore’s finest sprinter found her speed

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top