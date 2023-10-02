The Straits Times
In Pictures: Shanti Pereira wins gold in 200m at Asian Games
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira ended Singapore’s 49-year wait for an athletics gold medal as she claimed the women’s 200m title on Oct 2, 2023.
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/icQ2
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira ended Singapore’s 49-year wait for an athletics gold medal as she claimed the women’s 200m title in Hangzhou on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Shanti Pereira biting her gold medal during the ceremony following the women's 200m event at the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Shanti Pereira finishing first at the Asian Games' women's 200m final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Shanti Pereira crossing the line to win the 19th Asian Games Athletics Women’s 200m final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Shanti Pereira of Singapore winning the 19th Asian Games Athletics Women’s 200m final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Burying her face in her hands in pure joy after winning gold in her pet event, the 200m women's athletics final at the 19th Asian Games held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Flying the Singapore flag proudly, Shanti runs along the track after winning the women's 200m gold medal at the Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Speaking on live television seconds after her race, Pereira, 27, said: “I’ll probably be crying my eyes out later.”
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A tearful but joyous moment as Shanti celebrates her win on the podium during the medal ceremony on Oct 2, 2023. Her gold is Singapore’s first in track and field at the quadrennial Games since Chee Swee Lee won the women’s 400m crown at the 1974 Teheran Games.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Shanti Pereira of Singapore hugging her mother as her father looks at her gold medal after winning the 19th Asian Games Athletics Women’s 200m final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
