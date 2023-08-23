Shanti Pereira breaks Singapore record, qualifies for 200m semis at World Athletics Championships

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s reigning Asian champion Shanti Pereira booked her spot in the 200m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, breaking her national record along the way.

At the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Pereira clocked 22.57 seconds to finish second in Heat Three behind Jamaica’s defending champion Shericka Jackson (22.51sec).

Pereira’s time also meets the event’s qualifying mark, of 22.57, for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 26-year-old’s previous best was 22.69sec that she set en route to winning gold at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

The top three of each heat and the next six fastest qualifiers advanced to the 200m semi-finals on Thursday (Friday morning Singapore time) in the Hungarian capital.

Pereira was 12th overall of 44 runners. American Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the 100m on Monday, was fastest in 22.16sec, followed by compatriot Gabrielle Thomas (22.26sec).

This is the first time that Pereira, who missed the cut for the 100m semi-final on Sunday, has reached the next round in her fourth appearance at the world championships.

She had qualified for the Aug 19-27 world meet on merit through her world rankings in the 100m and 200m, becoming the first Singaporean to do so since at least 2011, when national body Singapore Athletics began to track such data.

This is the latest achievement for Pereira in 2023. In July, she won a historic 100-200m sprint double at the Asian championships in Bangkok, just two months after achieving feat at the SEA Games in Phnom Penh.

Since March, Pereira has rewritten her 100m national mark six times and has now lowered her 200m standard four times.

Having clocked the fastest times in Asia for both events this season, Pereira looks set to be a medal contender at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou.