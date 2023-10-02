Singapore’s athletics fraternity hail Shanti Pereira’s performance as ‘one for the ages’

SINGAPORE – A performance for the ages. Mind-boggling. Smashed it. The adjectives were as varied as they were consistent. Everyone within the Singapore track and field community and beyond were blown away by what Shanti Pereira had done at the Asian Games on Monday night.

Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen described her victory in the 200m, the country’s first Asiad title athletics since Chee Swee Lee’s gold at the 1974 Games, as “one for the ages”.

He added: “49 years ago, Swee Lee blitzed the 400m, and now we have our next gold medal.

“We’ve seen consistent improvements in her performances from the Hanoi SEA Games to this year’s World Championship semi-finals. Invaluable in this journey were coach Luis (Cunha) as well as her family and friends, but most importantly, her own self-belief.”

Former national sprinter U.K. Shyam, whose 100m record was broken by Marc Louis last Saturday, was in full agreement at how the 27-year-old Pereira has raised the bar.

He said: “I wasn’t surprised that she got the gold. It’s a new paradigm in Singapore’s sprinting and athletics. Her season is nothing short of spectacular, and it’s mind-boggling. It’s amazing, I never thought that we would see this in my lifetime.”

Retired sprinter C. Kunalan, 80, who has one silver and four bronzes from the Asian Games, noted Pereira’s tears of joy and gratitude during the medal ceremony and said her achievement will not only inspire Singapore’s athletes to keep trying, but is also a great lesson for coaches.