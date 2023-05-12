SEA Games 2023: Shanti Pereira wins first 100m gold; 1st S’porean woman to get sprint double

PHNOM PENH – In 11.41 seconds on Friday, history was made in Singapore sport as sprint queen Shanti Pereira claimed gold in the 100m to become the first local woman to complete the sprint double at the SEA Games.

The 26-year-old powered past her rivals in the blue riband event to claim top spot, with Thailand’s Supanich Poolkerd (11.58) and Thi Nhi Yen Tran of Vietnam (11.75) finishing second and third respectively. With the victory at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, the region’s fastest woman now has four gold medals at the biennial event.

This is her first win in the 100m at the SEA Games after finishing third in 2015, 2017 and 2019 before winning a silver at the 2022 edition in in Hanoi.

Moments after her win, she said: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It feels great. This is my sixth SEA Games already and I have always gotten bronze or silver. I am just really happy I came out with gold. The race execution was not as great as I wanted it to be. I am just glad I didn’t panic even though the girls were beside me in the first part of the race. I am stoked.”

The significance of her 100m race was on her mind ahead of the event, as she added: “Not going to lie, it was. Just facts lah, my timing coming into the games and the winning time at the past editions. That was something I definitely thought about, but at the end of the day you never really know what is going to happen until the day where you are at the finish line. “

On Monday, Pereira won the women’s 200m final to capture her third SEA Games title in the event.