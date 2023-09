HANGZHOU – Marc Brian Louis is officially Singapore’s fastest man after he broke the long-standing 100m national record on Saturday.

The 21-year-old clocked 10.27 seconds in the third semi-finals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. He finished sixth and did not advance to the final.

But his time was enough to better U.K. Shyam’s Singapore’s mark of 10.37sec set in 2001.