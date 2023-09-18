Rogue lizards, horror crash, Red Bull turns bearish – highlights of 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – Once again, there was plenty of drama and excitement both on and off the track at the 2023 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix for its 14th edition at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Carlos Sainz – who started on pole in his Ferrari – won the race on Sunday, ending Red Bull’s unbeaten streak this season. As the Spaniard savours just his second career Grand Prix win, The Straits Times looks at the standout moments during the race weekend.

“Godzilla” lizards invade track

Yellow flags are waved by marshals during races to warn drivers of a hazard on the track and while it is often due to debris, a stalled car, or an accident, this time it was a scaly intruder that saw the flag’s appearance during Friday’s practice session.

About half an hour into the Singapore Grand Prix’s opening practice, a monitor lizard was seen shuffling across the track at Turn 9.

For world champion Max Verstappen, it was a case of deja vu as he also had a reptilian encounter at the Marina Bay circuit seven years ago, which resulted in his race engineer humorously saying then that the Dutchman came “face to face with Godzilla”.

On Friday, after Verstappen said, “There’s a lizard again on the track. A smaller one this time” over the team radio, Red Bull engineer Gianpiero Lambiase responded: “Understood. Maybe Godzilla had a kid.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell also reported sightings of the big lizards.