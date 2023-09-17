Man arrested for outrage of modesty, another under probe after altercation at S’pore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man was arrested for alleged outrage of modesty after an altercation during the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

Another 37-year-old man is assisting with investigations for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt, said the police on Sunday in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Ms Kaci Beh, a 24-year-old model, took to video-sharing platform TikTok to share how her night at the Singapore Grand Prix turned sour after a stranger allegedly touched her younger sister inappropriately.

When they confronted the stranger, Ms Beh and her boyfriend, Mr Bryan Yap, were allegedly assaulted by another man.

In her video, multiple police officers can be seen speaking to a man in a black cap wearing a floral T-shirt. The clip also shows Mr Yap with a bruised and swollen nose.

Speaking to ST, Ms Beh said she and Mr Yap were walking behind her younger sister and her boyfriend on the way to watch US singer Post Malone perform at the Padang when she noticed a man approaching from the opposite direction.

Ms Beh’s younger sister, Ms Karen Beh, 21, said the man allegedly used his right hand to touch her. She added that the group of four were walking through a fairly empty path with sufficient space.

Ms Karen Beh said she turned to see her sister and Mr Yap confront the man, before getting shoved to the ground by a passer-by. The passer-by allegedly punched Mr Yap multiple times, according to Ms Kaci Beh.

“It all happened so fast, and I did not know what to do,” said the younger Beh.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 2 Stamford Road on Saturday night around 10.45pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

On Sunday evening, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start in pole ahead of George Russell in his Mercedes-Benz with another Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, in third. The race will kick off at 8pm.