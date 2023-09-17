The Straits Times
The Straits Times
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
E-paper
In Pictures: Second Night of the Singapore Grand Prix
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz takes pole position and hip-hop star Post Malone headlines the music act.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
53 min ago
https://str.sg/iqww
An aerial view of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during Practice 3 on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Cars in action during the qualifying round of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team in action during a practice session at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Nico Hülkenberg of Moneygram Haas F1 Team in action during Practice 3 on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari during Practice 3 on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifiers on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Nico Hülkenberg of Moneygram Haas F1 Team in action during the qualifying round of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team hops out of his car after crashing near turn 19 during the qualifying session on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
The car of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll is hoisted away after crashing near turn 19 during the qualifying session on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Race marshals clean up debris after Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team crashes his car near turn 19 during the qualifying session on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz driving past the Padang on the second night of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Fans trying to catch a gimpse of the Formula One cars from unblocked areas near Marina Square on the second day of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari taking pole position in the qualifying session on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
American hip-hop star Post Malone making his debut at the Singapore show as the headlining music act on the second night of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
American hip-hop star Post Malone performing on the second night of the Singapore Grand Prix at the Padang Stage on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Fans watching American hip-hop star Post Malone's at the Padang Stage on Sept 16.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
