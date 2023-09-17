F1 Singapore Grand Prix welcomes over 260,000 fans over race weekend

SINGAPORE – The 2023 Singapore Airlines Formula One Singapore Grand Prix recorded a near sell-out crowd of 264,108 fans over the three-day race weekend, promoters Singapore GP announced on Sunday.

This was more than the 250,000 spectators that were initially expected for the 14th edition of the night race.

The 2023 figure is down from the record high of 302,000 in the previous year due to the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay – which had 27,000 seats at the Bay grandstand – which has seen a shortened racetrack of 4.94km, compared with the 5.063km circuit in 2022.

Since Friday, thousands of Singaporeans and overseas visitors have swarmed to the F1 village and the Padang stage to watch the likes of Post Malone, Kings of Leon, as well as a line-up of artistes presented by 88rising including Jackson Wang, Niki, and Rich Brian.

On Sunday, race goers will be serenaded by Robbie Williams and Groove Armada at the Zone 4 Padang stage, as well as the Kings of Leon and Madness at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage.

In a sign of continuing strong demand, Singapore GP also announced that the Super Early Bird tickets for the 2024 race have also sold out despite going on sale only 72 hours ago.

On Sunday evening, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start in pole ahead of George Russell in his Mercedes with another Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in third. Lando Norris of McLaren will start from fourth, followed by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas in sixth.