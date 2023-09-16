‘Godzilla had a kid’: Rogue monitor lizards interrupt Singapore Grand Prix practice session

SINGAPORE - Formula One practice session had some surprise guests on Friday as several monitor lizards wandered onto the race track, to the bemusement of drivers and watching fans.

About half an hour into the Singapore Grand Prix’s opening practice, one reptilian interloper was seen shuffling across the track at Turn 9.

Videos posted to the official Formula One Youtube channel show drivers weaving around the lizard as marshals waved yellow flags - the signal to slow down in case of hazards on the track.

It took about 10 minutes to clear the track but just five minutes later, another lizard entered the fray.

Unruffled by the roaring engines, it lingered in the middle of the road, staking its claim to the Turn 8 hairpin.