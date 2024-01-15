Hitting the gym hard in 2024? Get tips from a specialist on how to prevent sports injuries

SINGAPORE - For those looking to get active as part of their new year’s resolutions for 2024, there is a nagging worry as they return to the gym, football field and badminton hall.

The risk of injury looms for all, whether they are student-athletes or weekend warriors.

The Straits Times speaks to Dr Cormac O’Muircheartaigh, medical director of the Sports Medicine Lab, for his expert insights into common sports injuries and how to prevent them.

1. Ankle sprains

By far the most commonly sustained sports injury is an inversion ankle sprain, where ligaments get strained due to a twisting injury such as landing from a jump while playing basketball. This is a form of acute injury, which occurs suddenly and is usually associated with severe pain.

According to Dr O’Muircheartaigh, the majority of ankle ligaments will naturally heal with a good rehabilitation programme. But to prevent them, a good dynamic warm-up and cool-down mobility routine is the ideal solution.

Dynamic mobility drills like hip circles, high stepping and lunges with a twist are great exercises to prepare the body for more strenuous activity. Here are seven dynamic warm-up stretches to reduce the risk of acute soft tissue injuries and to counteract the effect of prolonged sitting.

2. Runner’s knee