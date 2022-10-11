The Life List: 5 things to do to reduce the risk of injury from exercise

SINGAPORE – There are various steps one can take to minimise the risk of injury, especially when stepping up one’s activity level from a low base. Experts share five tips.

Warming up before exercising is a vital step in preventing injury, notes Dr Chua Min Jia, an associate consultant at Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s department of orthopaedic surgery. It increases muscle flexibility and joint mobility, and gradually increases the heart rate and body temperature, preparing the body for more intense exercise.