More youth suffering sports-related injuries, risk long-term effects

SINGAPORE - It happened in a matter of seconds. One minute, Ethan Chong was diving for the ball during his football training, and the next, he was on the ground with a dislocated shoulder.

He had fallen on his arm in an awkward position, causing his joint to pop out of its socket. He sat on the ground in panic for a few seconds before the joint popped back into place on its own.

Recounting the injury, Mr Chong, 19, recalled the immediate pain and soreness he felt, as well as his inability to lift his arm after sustaining the injury. Once his training ended, he went to the Accident & Emergency department to consult a medical professional.

“The doctor said that my shoulder would now be slightly more prone to recurrent dislocations in the future because the tendon holding my shoulder joint and socket together is now damaged and cannot hold it together as well as before,” said Mr Chong.

“Additionally, if future dislocations do occur, the tendon would completely tear and my shoulder will become very easy to dislocate.”

After his first injury, Mr Chong continued to experience around two to three dislocations a year, further worsening his condition. Eventually, his tendon tore, and he went for surgery in September 2023 to repair his shoulder joint.

Mr Chong is just one of an increasing number of young people with sports-and-recreation-related injuries. The injuries, which range from fractures and dislocations to concussions, are often sustained during sports training or other physical activities.

In 2020, a paediatric sports injuries study based on data from 2012 to 2017 at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital Children’s Emergency, found that the most common types of injuries among those aged 13-17 were fractures, sprains and contusions, superficial injuries such as cuts and abrasions, neurological injuries, and then dislocations.

The majority of these injuries are caused by impact to the bones and soft tissue, as well as overstretching or tearing ligaments, muscles or tendons. Concussions, a form of neurological injury, are the result of impact to the head, leading to a temporary loss of brain function.

Dr Benjamin Soh, registrar of orthopaedic surgery at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said: “Other injuries that frequently occur but often do not present to the emergency department include overuse injuries: These develop over time due to repeated stress on a particular part of the body, such as tendinitis or stress fractures.”

He added that while the reason for each injury may vary depending on the sport or activity, the common causes include equipment issues, environmental factors and poor technique or form.

Additionally, a lack of conditioning, when the athlete has insufficient endurance or strength for his desired sport, as well as excessive training, can lead to fatigue and thereafter an increased risk of acute or overuse injuries.

Dr Han Fucai, head of division & consultant at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, said he saw a rise in the number of youth patients with sports-related injuries post-Covid, with around 50 such patients per week, a nearly 50 per cent increase from pre-Covid numbers.

“This is probably because teenagers and young adults start to become active after a prolonged period of inactivity and lockdown. Due to inadequate conditioning and the excitement of restarting sports after stopping for a long time, they get injured more often,” he said.