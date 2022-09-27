Formula One: Fans, teams, drivers gear up for return of Singapore night race

SINGAPORE - The shine has returned to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, home of Formula One's crown jewel, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, the 1,600 or so custom-made floodlights are now on, ready to shine the spotlight as the city prepares for its biggest party since 2019, with organisers announcing that this year's edition is set to surpass the 268,000 visitors it hosted then.

Off the track, nearly 90,000 delegates are expected to attend several large-scale meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, including government officials, corporate titans and industry leaders.

The stars of the show - the drivers - have already begun jetting in, ready to paint the town red and their helmets pink.

McLaren's Lando Norris was one of the first drivers to announce his arrival, first posting a photo of an airplane window followed by a photo of himself with his suitcase outside the hotel on Monday.

His caption said it all: seven Singapore flags.