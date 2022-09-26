S'pore plays host to high-profile conferences and industry shakers during F1 week

SINGAPORE - As Singapore returns to pre-Covid-19 pandemic normality, hundreds of chief executive officers, crypto investors and innovators, and even a Bollywood star, are descending on the Republic this week for a packed schedule of high-profile Mice events.

Leveraging the return of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix F1 race from Friday to Sunday, this week sees the debut of several large-scale meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice).

Among them is the inaugural edition of the Time100 Leadership Forum on Oct 2 at the National Gallery Singapore, which will feature speakers such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

It will be followed immediately by a ceremony for Time100 Impact Awards, which are given to individuals for their extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world.

This year's in-person recipients include Bollywood actress and producer Alia Bhatt; award-winning singer and actress Lea Salonga; and Mr Gregory L. Robinson, the former James Webb Space Telescope programme director at US space agency Nasa.

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief Keith Tan said: "Singapore is delighted to host this event, which honours the visionaries and leaders who are shaping the future of our world. It reflects our position as a global Asia node for business, and a vibrant city that is constantly evolving and innovating."

In August, STB said that close to 90,000 delegates are expected to attend around 25 Mice events timed around the F1 race. The number of events is similar to pre-Covid-19 levels, it noted.

Spurred by high demand to meet in person, some of these events also moved from Hong Kong to Singapore instead.

One of them, SuperReturn Asia - the region's leading private equity and venture capital conference - was held in Singapore from Sept 19 to 22, drawing a record 1,500 attendees, or almost double the pre-pandemic record of 800 attendees in 2019.

Singapore's position as a node for business is apparent with the arrival of another major newcomer.

This week marks the start of Asia Crypto Week, centred on crypto conference Token2049, which makes its Singapore debut. It will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Monday, organisers said they are expecting record-breaking numbers of more than 7,000 attendees and more than 2,000 global companies, making it the crypto and bitcoin industry's largest and most well-attended event in years. The event will also be held in London in November.

The Singapore event's star-studded line-up at Marina Bay Sands includes F1 McLaren race driver Daniel Ricciardo, a brand ambassador for crypto trading app OKX; Mr Dan Morehead, founder and chief executive of digital currency investment firm Pantera Capital; and Hanson Robotics humanoid robot Sophia.

Token2049 founder Raphael Strauch said: "The continued interest in Token2049 Singapore is a testament to our industry's trajectory. I'm confident that this conference will go down as one of the most memorable ones in history, and there's so much more to come with our upcoming London edition this November."