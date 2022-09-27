More green initiatives at Singapore Grand Prix to reduce carbon footprint of F1 race

SINGAPORE - When the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns to the Marina Bay circuit from Sept 30 to Oct 2, the pit building will be fully powered by carbon-neutral sources of energy.

Besides the pit building, the grandstands, most of the hospitality suites, as well as the food and beverage and activity areas in Zone 1 on the circuit will be powered by clean energy through the purchase of renewable energy certificates.

The certificates, from power company SP Group, represent units of electricity generated from renewable energy generation facilities.

This is just one of a series of initiatives introduced this year to reduce the carbon footprint of the race.

On the other side of the circuit at Zone 4, where the Padang is located, 48 per cent of the sector will be powered by generators using B7 biodiesel provided by local fuel distributor PS Energy Group.

B7 biodiesel is a mix of regular diesel and up to 7 per cent of bio-based diesel, which is made from plant or animal sources.

In addition, Singapore GP will also be working with Alpha Biofuels to trial the use of a generator powered by B100 biodiesel, which is wholly composed of bio-based fuels.

Alpha Biofuels, which is based in Singapore, will also collect used cooking oil from F&B operators around the circuit to be recycled into biodiesel, a practice that has been in place since 2009.

At the previous edition of the race in 2019, about 2,400kg of used cooking oil was converted into 2,000kg of biodiesel in Alpha Biofuels' Singapore plant, equivalent to about 5.5 tonnes of reduction in carbon dioxide.

In a pilot programme between Singapore GP and local firm Tria, disposed foodware and food waste from the VIP area Paddock Club, the Paddock, and a majority of hospitality facilities will be collected and sent to Tria's offsite hypercomposter to be converted to farm-ready fertiliser.

Director of marketing, privacy and sustainability at Singapore GP Sasha Rafi said that further down the pipeline, solar panels will be installed on the roof of the pit building by July 2023, and the 2023 edition of the race would have all of its on-track lighting replaced with more energy-efficient LED lighting.

Head of sustainability at Formula 1 Ellen Jones said: "Seeing how the Singapore Grand Prix has embraced sustainability is amazing, and is exactly the type of initiative that we are looking for from our promoters in Formula 1.

"From expanding its use of renewable energy sources to converting food waste into compost, the Singapore GP is on its way to delivering more sustainable events and helping the sport achieve its goal of being Net Zero by 2030."

Ms Jones added that at the start of 2022, Formula 1 issued guidance to all of its race promoters to share best practices in running their respective races in a sustainable manner.

"We are looking forward to seeing these initiatives in place across the race weekend and will continue to develop and work on these areas with the Singapore GP."