Survival guide: Five tips on how to get the most out of the F1 gigs

1. Plan an itinerary

Before you head down, check out the Singapore GP website (https://str.sg/wrkA), note where and when your favourite artistes are playing and strategise a route in advance. Pay attention especially to the nearest entry and exit points.

Remember that some stages can be very far from one another, so factor in walking time if you are catching acts performing at different locations.

For example, the distance between the Wharf Stage and the Padang Stage at the opposite ends of the Circuit Park can be more than 2km.

Some acts, like Black Eyed Peas, will play two sets, so if you miss one, make sure you can catch the other one.

2. Pack these must-have items

Wet wipes and hand sanitisers are essential to help you keep clean and fresh amid the humidity.

A poncho is also recommended. If it rains, it can keep you somewhat dry. It can also double as a mat if you intend to sit and the ground is muddy. If you take along disposable ones, make sure you throw them in the rubbish bins after you are done.

Take along earplugs if you think that the constant loud volume – not just from the gigs but also the speeding cars – might be a bother.

3. Dress comfortably

If you are catching the daytime gigs, wear light clothes and put on sunscreen. Opt for comfortable shoes, such as sneakers and flats that you do not mind dirtying in case the ground at the Padang turns muddy.

4. Be vaccinated

In accordance with current safe management measures, all patrons attending the Singapore Grand Prix must be fully vaccinated, so be prepared to show your vaccination status. Make sure you have the TraceTogether app on your mobile phone. Masks are not mandatory.

5. Remember your e-ticket

To ensure smooth entry, make sure you download your e-ticket from your e-mail after purchasing and have it ready to be scanned at the gates as you enter the Circuit Park.